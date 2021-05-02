Thane, May 2 (PTI) Four members of a family and a mechanic were injured in a fire caused by LPG cylinder leakage at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday in the flat located on the seventh floor of a building in Badlapur township here, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

The family members noticed gas leakage from the nozzle of the LPG cylinder and called a mechanic to plug it, he said.

While the mechanic was attending to the fault, the gas leakage caused a fire and an explosion in the house, the official said.

"A couple, their two children and the mechanic received burn injuries. They have been admitted to a local hospital," he said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and doused the blaze within an hour, he added.

