Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Five persons were killed after a car collided with a private bus in Chandrapur district, police said on Sunday.

Police said that accident occured near Kanpa village and those injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

"Five people died after a car collided with a private bus near Kanpa village in Chandrapur district. Injured were rushed to hospital," police said.

Further details are awaited in the incident. (ANI)

