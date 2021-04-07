Thane, Apr 7: Thane has added 5,957 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,49,987, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 18 more people, raising the death toll in the district rose to 6,599, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.88 per cent. India Reports Highest-Ever Single Day Rise of 1,15,736 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, 630 New Fatalities Push Death Toll to 1,66,177.

So far, 2,99,165 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 85.48 per cent. As of now, there are 44,223 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 53,625 and the death toll at 1,241, another official said.

