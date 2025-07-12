By Saurabh Joshi

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Gadchiroli Police have set up 71 libraries across the district under the 'One Village, One Library' initiative, aimed at countering Naxal influence by providing youth with education and employment opportunities, a police official said on Saturday.

The initiative, launched on January 18, 2023, began in Kotgul, a remote village near the Chhattisgarh border. It aims to establish one library in each village under the jurisdiction of a police station or outpost.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Neelotpal, who is leading the project, told ANI, "Two years ago, we started with just one library under the One Village One Library initiative. Today, 71 libraries are functioning across the district, and over 8,000 youth are actively using them."

He said that the initiative has already helped hundreds secure jobs. "In areas like Nalgunda, we've connected remote libraries to Wi-Fi using police post connectivity. 205 of these young individuals have been selected for the police force, and many others have secured jobs in the revenue department. These libraries provide Wi-Fi, books, and access to online coaching, giving these students a platform to grow."

According to SP Neelotpal, Maoist groups had earlier misled local youth, and the library project was designed to counter that influence.

"Before 2020, or even earlier, Maoist groups would mislead the youth, and were not meaningfully engaged. To positively engage and provide opportunities to the youth of Gadchiroli, we started this initiative," he said.

Rakesh Lohambare, coordinator of the Kotgul Library, said the project has seen strong support from villagers.

"To make this initiative successful, we involved not just the police department but also the local villagers. The library building was in ruins earlier; we renovated it with the community's help and provided all necessary facilities," Lohambare said.

"Today, apart from the students who study here regularly, even school children come and ask us if they can study here. This library has significantly boosted the confidence of the youth in our area," he added.

One of the students, Nandkumari Hidame, said the library has changed her life.

"Ever since I started coming to the library, I have felt a change within myself. I am preparing for the police recruitment exam. My village is 3 km away from here. Earlier, I had no idea about competitive exams, but I'm learning everything here. I'm hopeful that I'll clear the upcoming police exam," she told ANI.

The programme is run through community support. Infrastructure such as space, furniture, and books is arranged by the Police Department along with local Gram Panchayats. NGOs have donated computers and projectors.

Funding has also come from citizens, elected representatives, the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Proposals to expand the initiative have been sent to the District Mineral Fund (DMF). (ANI)

