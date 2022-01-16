Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): As many as 81 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Saturday.

With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.

A total of 126 personnel have died so far from the infection, said the Mumbai police.

Also, 31 police personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday in Pune city. With this, the number of infected police personnel in the city rose to 465, said Pune police.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 10,661 new cases and 11 deaths. There were 73,518 active cases in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 42,462 new cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

The active caseload stands at 2,64,441 in the state.

The state also reported 125 Omicron infections, taking the case tally of the coronavirus variant to 1,730. (ANI)

