Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway and reviewed other development projects in Pune.

In a post on X, Pawar said that a review was conducted regarding all aspects, including the quality of the road and the convenience of traffic during this inspection.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 11, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

https://x.com/AjitPawarSpeaks/status/1976831362104742388

"Inspected the work of the service road in the Warje area along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway today. During this inspection, a review was conducted of all aspects, from the quality of the road to the convenience of traffic," Pawar said in X post.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 11, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Maharashtra Deputy CM further stated that he addressed citizens' issues and discussed various development projects.

Similarly, at the entrance of New Ahire Village (Warje Malwadi, Pune), I listened to the issues of the citizens and discussed various development works. Necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials," Pawar added.

Meanwhile, Pawar said that the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was a long-awaited project that would ease the heavy load on Mumbai's existing airports. He assured that the sentiments of the local people regarding the naming of the airport would be respected, and appropriate action would be taken after discussions.

Speaking to media persons in Pune after a meeting and greeting programme with local party workers on Friday, Ajit Pawar said, "First of all, let the airport start functioning properly. The take-offs and landings will take around 45 more days. Once the inauguration has taken place after dignitaries have given their time to do so, the remaining works begin to progress rapidly."

He added that the new airport was essential to build, given the growing air traffic in Mumbai. "There is already a heavy load on Mumbai's existing airports, so the Navi Mumbai airport was much needed. Mumbai is a very important city; people living there frequently travel within the country and abroad. The airport has been designed with the capacity to handle the movement of around 9 crore (90 million) passengers. The airport is almost fully ready; the few remaining works will also be completed on time," he said.

Responding to the ongoing debate over the naming of the airport, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government would take a decision keeping public sentiments in mind. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)