Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): A zonal officer deployed in a polling centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur was chased and manhandled by a group of persons over an altercation regarding a spare Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) found in his car, police said on Thursday.

According to Nagpur police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening after the polling time ended for the Maharashtra assembly elections and the polling officer went out for some related work.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Charged in Bribery Case: Congress Calls for JPC Into Adani Group Transactions After US Prosecutors Charge Adani in Alleged Bribery and Fraud Scheme.

"When voting was over, a zonal officer went out of polling centre, for some work. He had a spare EVM in his car. The zonal officer had a spare EVM in his car, which the group of persons mistook for the EVM used in polling. The group chased the officer for questioning and even pelted stones at him and his car. The officer was manhandled and the car in which the spare EVM was kept was also vandalised by the mob," Nagpur Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Nisar Tamboli said while speaking to ANI.

Tamboli said that complaint has been lodged against the attackers and assured to take action against the stone pelters.

Also Read | Aligarh Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured in Bus-Truck Collision on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos).

"No original EVM was damaged. Action will be taken against those who pelted stones, we have complaints against those who were involved," the JCP said.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly commenced at 7 am on Wednesday and was otherwise peaceful and orderly.

A voter turnout of 62.05 per cent was recorded in the voting. Votes will counted on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)