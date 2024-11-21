Aligarh, November 21: Five people were killed and several injured when a bus collided with the truck on Yamuna Expressway here, police said Thursday. The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, they said. An injured passenger told reporters that the privately operated bus was en route to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate. The truck involved in the collision was carrying glass items, the man added.

Aligarh Road Accident

Uttar Pradesh: A crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh killed 5 and injured 15. A bus collided with a truck, killing a baby, a woman, and three men. The injured were hospitalized pic.twitter.com/7nZ2UkKaEs — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2024

In #Aligarh, #UttarPradesh, a Volvo bus collided with a truck. 5 passengers died. The bus was going from Delhi to Azamgarh. The accident happened on Yamuna Expressway. Many people were also injured. In Bijnor, UP, a bike collided with a tractor-trolley, 3 friends died. pic.twitter.com/BPXksbXTzD — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 21, 2024

Police said it reached the spot immediately on receiving information about the accident and carried out relief and rescue operations. "Police sent the injured to the hospital for treatment. The bodies of five deceased were sent for post-mortem," Aligarh Police said in a brief statement on X. Police said legal proceedings were initiated in the case and normal traffic was resumed on the Yamuna Expressway carriageway where the accident took place.

