Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): A bailable warrant was issued against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday in connection with a defamation complaint lodged against him by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 15.

The Mazgaon Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued the bailable warrant of Rs 15,000 as Rane failed to appear before it. The court had last month issued a process (summons) to Rane directing him to appear before it.

In May of this year, Rane allegedly referred to Raut as a "snake" who would abandon Uddhav Thackeray and join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by June 10, 2023.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Nitesh Rane said, "This is going to create waves in Maharashtra politics in the coming days. Sanjay Raut will join the NCP on June 10."

Rane further claimed that Sanjay Raut is opposed to Ajit Pawar and he will join NCP if the latter leaves the party.

"According to the information I received, Sanjay Raut is following Sharad Pawar because he is about to join NCP soon and hence is doing so in a hurry. Sanjay Raut has always opposed Ajit Pawar. So he has just one condition, if Ajit Pawar leaves the party, he will join NCP", Rane added.

It's worth noting that June 10 is the 25th Foundation Day of the NCP. Both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP had promptly dismissed Rane's claim when it was made. (ANI)

