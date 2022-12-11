Raigad, December 11: Several students were injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in Khopoli police station area. According to the police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns in Raigad District, Many Injured.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital. The condition of some of them were reported to be critical. Maharashtra Road Accident: MSRTC Bus Hits Seven Vehicles on Nashik-Pune Highway Near Palse Village, Two Charred to Death.

"The students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, senior police inspector, Pune Express Highway. Further details are awaited.

