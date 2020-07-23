Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The CM has instead urged his supporters and party workers to donate cash, blood, plasma for the people affected by the pandemic. His birthday is on July 27.

Announcing the same, Maharashtra CMO said, "The CM has announced that he won't celebrate his birthday this year. He has appealed supporters and party workers to not put flexes, hoardings wishing him. He has appealed them to donate to CM relief fund, organise blood donation & Plasma donation camps instead."

As per the Union health ministry website, the state currently as a total number of 3,37,607 cases. Of these 1,37, 282 are active, while 1,87,769 have been cured or discharged. As many as 12,556 patients have succumbed to the pandemic. (ANI)

