Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects to the mortal remains of former Chief Director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Pramila Tai Medhe, who passed away in Nagpur.

Pramila Tai, who was 97, breathed her last on Thursday at the Devi Ahilya Temple in Nagpur.

Maharashtra CM in a post on X also stated the contributions made by Pramila Tai and expressed his condolences.

"The final viewing of the former Chief Director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Venerable Pramilatai Medhe, was held today in Nagpur, and a heartfelt tribute was offered by placing a floral wreath on her mortal remains. Her contributions to the social, educational fields, and women's empowerment will always be remembered and will continue to inspire. On this occasion, a meeting was held with the Chief Director of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Venerable Shanta Akkaji, and members of the Samiti, and condolences were expressed. Om Shanti," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday also expressed grief over the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Pramila Tai Medhe Ji, who was the former pramukh sanchalika (chief) Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Her entire life was dedicated to the service of society and the nation. Her invaluable contributions to women's empowerment and social work will always be remembered. May God provide strength to her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi said on X.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat told ANI "Pramila Tai Medhe worked very hard... She struggled alone in North Purvanchal's adverse conditions... She will always be missed and inspired."

Medhe was the former pramukh sanchalika (chief) of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Medhe, the fourth Sanchalika of the organization had been unwell for the past three months, and her condition worsened in the last 15 days. She passed away at 9:05 AM at the Devi Ahilya Mandir in Nagpur, where she resided, according to a statement by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti. (ANI)

