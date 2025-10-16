Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday unveiled Blue Energy Motors' (BEM) electric heavy-duty truck at the company's manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, marking a significant step in India's electric mobility revolution.

The truck, touted as India's first electric heavy-duty vehicle with battery-swapping capability, was launched at BEM's facility, which has a production capacity of 10,000 trucks per annum. The CM highlighted the truck's indigenous design and advanced features tailored for Indian conditions.

"Today, India's first and most advanced electric truck has been launched. This truck features a battery-swapping capability and is available at an extremely affordable price," Fadnavis said during the unveiling.

"It will help reduce the pollution caused by cargo transportation and provide a highly efficient system. This truck is completely indigenous and designed to operate in all Indian conditions. It offers both battery charging and replacement options, and the battery can be swapped in just 5 minutes," he added.

In line with its expansion strategy, BEM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to establish a new facility capable of producing 30,000 trucks annually, with a proposed investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

The CM also inaugurated India's first electric corridor from Mumbai to Pune. This corridor is the first step in the company's plan to electrify all major national highway corridors over the next three years, it said.

"A Mumbai-Pune corridor is being developed, where facilities for battery charging and replacement will be available. At these stations, truck drivers will be able to change the battery in just 5 minutes, even faster than the time it takes to refuel a petrol or diesel vehicle," the Chief Minister said.

"Currently, 10,000 trucks are being manufactured, and plans are in place to expand production to 30,000 units. The MOU made at Davos is now being rapidly implemented in practical form. Blue Energy has brought a major revolution in electric mobility, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to them," he added.

The Chief Minister termed the launch "a defining step in India's electric mobility revolution."

"This is a defining step in India's electric mobility revolution, truly our 'Tesla Moment' in the cargo transport sector. While electrification of public transport has seen rapid progress, the need for decarbonisation of cargo handling vehicles was long overdue. Cargo trucks contribute significantly to vehicular emissions, and this innovation is a major stride towards sustainability and a cleaner logistics ecosystem," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister said that India needed its own indigenous manufacturer to revolutionise the cargo transportation sector.

"Appreciated Blue Energy Motors for delivering on this vision by launching a state-of-the-art, Made-in-India EV truck, fulfilling the dream of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji's Make in India mission initiated in 2014," the CM said.

"This journey began with an MoU signed in Davos, and Blue Energy Motors has honoured the commitment with successful execution. The introduction of battery-swapping technology is a game-changer and is poised to revolutionise the EV sector," he added.

He said that Maharashtra would continue to strengthen EV infrastructure along the Mumbai-Pune corridor.

"Under the state's renewable energy vision, by 2030, 52% of energy generation will be from renewable sources, and by 2035 it will reach 75-80%, creating a robust foundation for a sustainable future," he said. (ANI)

