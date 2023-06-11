Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his son and MP Shrikant Shinde called on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the union territory.

After the meeting, Shinde said, "I had a courtesy meeting with J&K LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today. A lot of development and change has happened in J&K. With this, the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing. I have requested the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Sadan in J&K for tourists visiting from the state."

Also Read | EU Leaders Discuss Migration Curbs, Aid in Tunisia.

According to CMO, Shinde requested LG Manoj Sinha to provide space for Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar.

Shinde is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He is accompanied by his son and MP Shrikant Shinde. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says NCP Promoting Dynastic Politics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)