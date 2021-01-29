Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenous Metro racks (train) at Charkop Metro Depot on Friday.

The rake is for Metro line Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E).

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray today unveiled the first indigenous Metro coach for Metro Line 7 and 2-A at Charkop Metro Depot. Travel Card, Operational Control Center, Charkop Depot and Receiving Substation were also inaugurated," tweeted of the official account of Thackeray. (Tweet roughly translated from Marathi)

During the unveiling ceremony, Thackeray said the metro line will be fully functional from June this year.

"I wouldn't say the last government did not work, but I will say this government is working at a faster pace," he said. (ANI)

