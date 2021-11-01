Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Mumbai Police has registered a molestation case against Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan and four others at Andheri Police Station, police informed on Sunday.

Based on a statement of the woman complainant, Khan has been booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The police informed that the original FIR, a zero FIR, at Saki Naka police station was registered on October 25, but was later transferred to Andheri police station due to an issue of jurisdiction.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)