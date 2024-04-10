Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday wrote to the State Chief Electoral Officer requesting an investigation into the accident involving Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole in Bhandara on April 9 during the Lok Sabha elections campaign.

The party urged for a probe to "ascertain whether the accident was a result of natural causes or it was a deliberate conspiracy."

Also Read | EU Parliament Agrees on Stricter Migration Rules.

"The circumstances surrounding this accident raise serious questions about its potential impact on the upcoming elections. It is imperative to investigate whether there was any foul play involved, aimed at influencing or creating fear among leaders of the opposition party. Such actions undermine the principles of free and fair elections, which are fundamental to our democracy," state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe wrote in the letter.

"I urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter to ascertain whether the accident was a result of natural causes or if it was a deliberate conspiracy. Additionally, I request that you issue directions to the police department to provide enhanced security measures for Shri. Nana Patole, as well as other important leaders of the Indian National Congress such as Shri. Balasaheb Thorat, Shri. Vijay Wedattiwar, and Shri. Prithviraj Chavan," he added.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Registered Against Three Businessmen Caught During Police Raid at Dance Bar, Says ‘Customers Can’t Be Booked for Obscene Dance Performed by Bar Girls’.

"Given the significance of these leaders and the potential threat posed to them, it is crucial that adequate security measures are put in place to ensure their safety," Londhe further added.

Earlier on April 9, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole escaped unhurt after his car met with an accident in the Bhandara district.

According to information from Nana Patole's office, a truck hit the car of the Maharashtra Congress chief from behind near Bhandara city.

"A truck hit his car from the backside. Nana Patole narrowly escaped this accident. No one else in the car was injured in the accident," said the information from Nana Patole's office.

Reacting to the mishap, State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday night and that there was room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life.

In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district. He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.

"Congress state president Nana Patole was on a campaign tour of Bhandara district on Tuesday night when a truck hit his car and tried to crush it near Karda village. This is a very serious incident and was there a plot to kill them? There is a doubt. With the blessings of the public, Nana Patole Saheb was not injured and is safe," read the post by Atul Londhe.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in 2022, the Shiv Sena, which had earlier formed a coalition government with the Congress and NCP, saw Eknath Shinde break away from the party with his loyalists and align with the BJP.

He took over as CM later, with the support of the BJP. The Election Commission (EC), thereafter, allotted the Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol and the party flag to the Shinde faction. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)