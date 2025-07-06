Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed Maha Abhishek of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on the occasion of 'Ashadi Ekadashi' at Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Wadala, Mumbai on Sunday.

Shinde performed the consecration of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini with milk.

Addressing reporters, Shinde extended his greetings on the occasion and stated that the government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the temple's redevelopment.

"I wish the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of 'Ashadi Ekadashi'. Excitement can be witnessed among the Panduranga's devotees. Warkari community from all parts of Maharashtra visit Pandharpur to get a 'darshan' of Lord Panduranga and Mata Rukmai," he said.

Shinde told reporters, "I prayed Panduranga to bless everyone and for the prosperity of the state...farmers, Warkari, Ladki Bahin and Ladka Bhau. This is an ancient temple, and the government has given a fund of Rs 25 crore for its redevelopment, and soon the devotees will get better facilities."

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare wished the public on the auspicious occasion.

"Eknath Shinde said that Pandurang's blessing will be on all Ladki Bahin and Ladke Bhau, and we are giving good wishes from Shiv Sena to everybody in Mumbai and Maharashtra," Waghmare told ANI.

Speaking about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray sharing one stage on Saturday as part of their 'victory rally', Waghmare said that Uddhav Thackeray is desperate to join hands with the MNS chief as his party is on a verge of extinction in the state.

"If you see Raj Thackeray's speech, he believes in Marathi, but if you see Uddhav Thackeray's speech, it was only directed at power and government. Maharashtra's public understood that Uddhav Thackeray is desperate to join hands with Raj, as his party is on the verge of extinction. All corporators from Mumbai and MLAs are with us and the Marathi people believe in Eknath Shinde, that's why we won 60 out of 80 seats we fought on. Shiv Sena got more than 80 lakh votes. Eknath Shinde is taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts, so the public is with us," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande termed today as an auspicious day for the Sanatan dharma.

"Today is Ashadi Ekadashi, and thousands of devotees have reached Pandharpur. Today is an auspicious day for Sanatan dharma, and people from all religions and castes are visiting Pandharpur," Kayande told ANI.

On the 'victory rally', Kayande said, "It is good that a family that was separated is uniting."

Speaking to ANI, Prasad Lad called for a Hindutva Nation and targeted Uddhav Thackeray over his 'victory rally'.

Lad said, "Today is a festival for Hindus, Maharashtra and the whole nation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did pooja at Pandharpur, and Dy CM Shinde prayed at Prati Pandharpur. We pray that India becomes a Hindutva Nation."

"The public has understood the truth behind Uddhav Thackeray's act of helplessness. I pray Lord Vitthal to give him a good sense and the 'green sheet' he is wearing turns into saffron," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with his family, took part in the vibrant Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations at the Shree Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur.

Speaking after the rituals, CM Fadnavis said, "The 'Wari' is a very joyous moment. It unites the devotee and God. The energy of both joins together, and a new energy is created. I came here to experience that energy... Today, all our companions got the opportunity to offer this Puja together."

Reflecting on his spiritual sentiments, he added, "As far as Vitthal Bhagwan and Pandurang Bhagwan are concerned, we do not have to ask anything from them because they know what is in everyone's mind. I have asked him to give us strength for the progress of our Maharashtra and give us the strength to walk on the right path. May our farmers get good harvests." (ANI)

