Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday held a roadshow in Nagpur days before the Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis conveyed that the love he is getting from the people here, clearly states that people want to form the Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM also took a jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said she probably does not know anything about caste census.

Reacting to her demand of conducting a nationwide caste census, Fadnavis said, "Priyanka ji probably does not know anything about caste census, she does not know that caste census was done in Bihar only when our government supported it..."

He also reacted to the alleged divisive remarks by Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani and accused the opposition of appeasing religious preachers.

"Congress has started appeasing Maulanas for votes. Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani is saying that we will do vote jihad. He is also saying that those who vote for BJP will be socially boycotted. I want to ask the Congress party whether it is written in the Constitution that those who do not vote for BJP will be socially boycotted. Congress should be ashamed..." the Deputy CM said.

Earlier today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the District Election Officer of Parbhani district has started its investigation into the alleged divisive remarks by Maulana Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani and suggested that the report may come by this evening.

BJP Leader Somaiya had filed a complaint against Maulana Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani for his alleged divisive remarks with the officials of the Maharashtra Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Somaiya said, "Maulana Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani had given a statement that social boycott of those who support BJP is vote jihad. Regarding the complaint, I had made, the officials of Maharashtra Election Commission have given this information. The District Election Officer of Parbhani district has started its investigation. It is hoped that the report will also be ready by this evening."

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Maulana Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani for his alleged divisive remarks and accused the Congress and its allies of using polarisation tactics to gain votes ahead of the elections.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The 288 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23. (ANI)

