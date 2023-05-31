Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs on Wednesday arrested four people and seized over 1 kg of the drug worth Rs 5 crore in two separate cases, officials said.

"The interception of one vehicle at a toll plaza near Pune led to the seizure of 850g, and a later follow-up seizure near Lonavala resulted in the confiscation of a further 200g," officials said.

"Four individuals have been arrested and 1kg of Methamphetamine with an estimated market value of Rs 5 crore has been seized by the Narcotics Cell of Pune Customs in connection with a drug trafficking racket," they added.

A case was registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on May 27, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Worli Unit arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from near Mumbai's Mahim Railway Station and seized methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 22 lakh from his possession. (ANI)

