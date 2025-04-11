Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Following the arrival of the 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in the extradition of the accused from the United States.

Noting US President Donald Trump's announcement to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India during PM Modi's visit to Washington, Shinde said they discussed the matter, after which America 'transferred' the country's "biggest criminal" of India.

Also Read | TCS Salary Hike Put on Hold? CHRO Gives Important Update Regarding April Wage Hikes.

"Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the biggest terrorist attack on the country, 26/11, was brought to India. For this, I wholeheartedly congratulate the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. About a month ago, there was a discussion between Prime Minister Modiji and US President Donald Trump. According to that, America transferred the biggest criminal of the country to India," Eknath Shinde wrote on X.

https://x.com/mieknathshinde/status/1910325059215835255

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: US to Charge 145% on Chinese Goods.

Shinde also congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that Rana would get "severe" punishment.

"I also congratulate India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for this. There is no doubt that Tahawwur Rana, responsible for the attack on the world's largest democracy, will get severe punishment," Shinde wrote on X.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana on Thursday arrived in India following his extradition by the United States.

Ahead of Rana's court appearance, Delhi Police swiftly cleared the court complex. Authorities vacated the premises entirely and instructed media personnel to leave, citing security and safety concerns. No individuals were allowed inside the complex as part of heightened security measures surrounding the event. The decision to restrict access was made to ensure the safety of all involved.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said today that it has successfully secured the extradition of Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

According to the NIA, Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move.

"Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley @ Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks. Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the NIA said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)