Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): A man and his son have been arrested for allegedly desecrating the idol of Goddess Annapurna at the Nageshwar Temple in Paud village, located in Pune district, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Pujari, from the Haveli Division of Pune Rural Police, confirmed the arrest and said further investigation is underway. He informed that the accused has been identified as Naushad Shaikh (father). However, the age of the son was yet to be determined.

A case has been registered at Paud Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 196, 298, 299, 302, 351(2), and 3(5).

Police officials stated that the situation in the area remains normal, and security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)

