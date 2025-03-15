Fire breaks out at commercial building in Jagtap Chowk area of Wanwadi in Pune. (Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a commercial building in the Jagtap Chowk area of Wanwadi in Pune on Saturday afternoon.

Visuals showed flames and heavy smoke billowing out from several floors of the multi-storey building.

A team from the Fire Department of Pune Municipal Corporation doused the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

