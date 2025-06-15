Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown and furniture warehouse in Chinchwad Nagar of Maharashtra's Pune, an official said.

There were no casualties in the incident, Fire Officer Vikas Naik said, adding that eight fire tenders were put to service to douse the blaze but faced difficulties due to traffic jams and a lack of water. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 5 Dead in Amethi as Ambulance Hits Pick-Up Vehicle on Purvanchal Expressway.

"We received a call at 2.15 pm that a scrap godown has caught fire... The firefighting is underway, but we are facing challenges due to a traffic jam and a lack of water. There are no casualties. Eight fire tenders are at the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," Naik told reporters here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Influencer Kanchan Kumari Aka 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' Raped Before Murder? Forensic Probe On As Fugitive Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron Threatens More Creators Over Obscene Content.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)