Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Three shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a garment shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad city of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday. The blaze was brought under control after a few hours.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the Kudalwadi area late at night.

Further, the officials added that property worth lakhs was destroyed in the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

