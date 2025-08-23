Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Saturday said that the state government has arranged more than 550 buses till Sunday for Marathi and Kokan people travelling to their villages to celebrate Ganesh Utsav.

"We arranged 347 rounds of special trains by speaking to the Central Railway Ministry," Shelar, Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, told reporters.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Minor Boy Stabs 10-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times Over Cricket Bat, Arrested.

"For Marathi and Konkan people who go to their villages to celebrate Ganesh Utsav, we have arranged more than 550 buses for today and tomorrow. People are happy about this. We will also arrange a special train on August 25," he added.

Earlier on July 24, Maharashtra's Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced that the 30 per cent fare hike on one-way group reservations for passengers travelling to Konkan during the upcoming Gauri-Ganpati festival has been rolled back.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on Dangerous Track, Working in Coordination with Anti-India George Soros: Kiren Rijiju.

The decision comes in line with directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, keeping in view the sentiments of Mumbai's Marathi working-class commuters, according to an official statement from the minister's office.

Minister Sarnaik emphasised that the MSRTC has, for over 77 years, provided affordable and safe transportation across the state, especially during festivals, yatras, weddings, and other special events. This year, in response to demand from Mumbai and its suburbs, the MSRTC plans to operate 5,000 additional buses for Ganesh festival travellers.

All existing government concessions for women, senior citizens, and "Amrutjyeshtha" (super senior citizens) will remain in place, the statement mentioned.

The corporation had initially introduced a 30% fare hike on one-way group bookings. This was due to substantial financial losses MSRTC incurs when buses return empty after dropping passengers in Konkan, according to the official statement.

"Last year, this practice led to a loss of Rs 11.68 crore, with 4,330 buses deployed for onward travel and only 1,104 for return trips. Empty returns meant additional fuel and overtime wage costs, putting a massive financial burden on the corporation," Sarnaik explained. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)