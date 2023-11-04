Aurangabad, November 4: The Maharashtra Government delegation including Minister Sandipan Bhumre and Minister Atul Save on Saturday, handed over the Government resolution (GR) on the ongoing Maratha quota row to activist Manoj Jarange Patil. The Maratha activist agreed to call off his protest and gave the state two months' time to come good on its promise of reservation for the Maratha community. However, the activist said he would not be satisfied till the Maratha community were assured of reservation in the state.

"I am very happy that Shinde Committee will now work across the state to provide reservations to the Maratha community. Because we started the movement and after that when the first report of Shinde Committee came, it was related to Marathwada only. However, now this committee is going to examine the Kunbi records across the state. That is why our strength will be doubled across the state" Manoj Jarange Patil said in a statement. The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservation in the OBC category. Maratha Reservation: Intentions of Govt Clear That Maratha Community Should Get Justice, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the intentions of the state government are clear on the Maratha reservation issue adding that justice will be ensured towards the Maratha community. Speaking to ANI, Eknath Shinde said, "The intentions of the government are clear that the Maratha community should get justice. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, the reservation was given and confirmed in the High Court but unfortunately, it was rejected in the Supreme Court. The backward commission is working on the anomalies which were observed in their observations." Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Indefinite Fast Gives Maharashtra Government Two Months To Resolve Maratha Reservation Issue

Requesting support from other parties on this issue, CM Shinde said, "When we distribute certificates to the Kunbi community, other parties should support us. This issue should not be politicised. There will be many other opportunities to politicise various other issues. We have taken this matter very seriously." The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after quota activist Manoj Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike from October 25. However, after the assurance of a solution by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Jarange ended his fast. The Maratha reservation issue had also seen several incidents of violence in the past few days.

