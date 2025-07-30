Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government signed MoUs with two national-level health institutions on Wednesday to upgrade the quality and capabilities of the state public health system.

The MoUs with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the Institute of Medical and Minimal Access Surgery Training (IMMAST) will usher in a new era of collaboration, technical support, and policy-level impact on Maharashtra's healthcare landscape, the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the agreements as a step forward in building a more robust and skilled healthcare workforce.

"These partnerships will ensure quality training, especially for nursing staff, which will benefit their careers and improve patient care," he said.

The CMO stated that the PHFI has played a pivotal role in training, research, and policy-making in public health across India. The MoU will focus on Capacity-building programs for state medical officers and health workers. It will also provide guidance on public health policies, training strategies, and technical collaboration.

The CMO further stated that an Indian Institute of Public Health may be set up in Maharashtra.

PHFI has trained over 45,000 primary healthcare doctors and worked across 583 districts.

IMMAST is a recognised national institution known for hyper-realistic simulation-based training in critical care, surgery, and nursing. It will provide modern skills training to 1,000 nurses, nursing students, and allied health professionals in Maharashtra over the next three years, as per the Memorandum of Understanding.

The initiative will create a cadre of master trainers in Maharashtra, ensuring sustainable training practices. It will empower healthcare workers by enhancing their skills and confidence, the CMO added.

IMMAST has already trained over 25,000 doctors and nurses across 23 super-speciality areas and operates in more than 35 countries.

