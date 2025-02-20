Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government would build a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra where he was kept prisoner.

CM Fadnavis was addressing a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

He said he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this connection and the state government would acquire land for setting up a memorial in the place called Meena Bazaar.

"A grand monument will be erected in Agra Kothi (which is known as Meena Bazaar today), where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was kept prisoner. The Maharashtra government will acquire the land. There will be a magnificent monument of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I will speak to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath myself...," CM Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, attended the 395th birth anniversary celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivneri fort in Junnar, Maharashtra.

Addressing the public on the occasion, CM Fadnavis promised to develop and remove encroachment from his forts.

Fadnavis said, "I extend my wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary. Every year, we come here to take the inspiration from this fort to serve the Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior but also a good administrator. We will develop all his forts. We are constituting a task force to remove the encroachment from all the forts."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the Maharashtra government has sent 12 forts to be enlisted in the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Shivneri is one of them.

"By putting tilak of soil from Shivaji Maharaj's fort, we pledge to work for the development of Maharashtra till our last breath and last drop of blood. Whenever we come here, we get inspiration and feel a different energy. 12 forts are being sent to UNESCO and Shivneri is one of them. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated even in foreign countries. It is also being celebrated in UP's Agra," Shinde said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also emphasised Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and his inspirational influence on people.

"Lakhs of people visit here (Shivneri Fort) today to pay their respect every year. Several forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are the inspiration for all the citizens. We will ensure no lack of funds for the development of all the forts of Shivaji Maharaj. The good governance and social justice of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are still an inspiration for us to work accordingly," Pawar said.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 17th-century Indian warrior king who founded the Maratha Empire. He is considered to be one of the greatest warriors in Indian history.

In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India after fighting fiercely with the Mughals in 1670. In addition to creating a well-organized administrative system, Shivaji Maharaj established a broad civil code for the local populace.

The day's major objective is to honour the great warrior's contribution to the restoration of the Maratha Empire and to recognize his extensive legacy. (ANI)

