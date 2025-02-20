On Wednesday, February 19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government would build a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, where he was kept prisoner. Speaking at a programme in Agra marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Devendra Fadnavis further said he was happy that Aurangabad has been renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. "Because Aurangzeb is not our ancestor, nor can he ever be. He cannot be our hero either. Our heroes are Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," the Maharashtra CM added. Maharashtra Govt to Acquire Land in Agra for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Aurangzeb Is Not Our Ancestor, Says Devendra Fadnavis

