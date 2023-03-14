Palghar, March 14: A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Nalasopara area of Palghar district, police said. According to the police, the incident took place in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district where a man allegedly killed his wife and went to work.

"A man strangled his wife to death on Monday morning and went to work. After returning from work in the evening, the accused husband surrendered himself to the police," police said. Odisha Shocker: Wife Strangles Husband to Death With Scarf After He Complains of Ants in Rice, Arrested.

"The man killed his wife as he doubted her character," police added. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)