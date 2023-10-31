Beed (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The situation in Beed, Maharashtra, has returned to normal amid heavy deployment of security personnel after protests had erupted on Monday.

Deepa Mudhol Munde, District collector, Beed said,"The situation is peaceful and there have been no law and order problems since the night of October 30. Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people, is still in effect. We have issued orders for an Internet ban."

"The decision to curb restriction will be taken after discussion with senior officials. After analyzing the complete situation final decision will be taken, " She added.

Superintendent of Police, Beed, Nand Kumar Thakur said, "Right now Section 144 is operational, the situation is under control and we are implementing it at various places and our patrolling is going on. There has been no incident since the evening and we have made security arrangements at various places The police have arrested over 40 people in connection with the protests."

He said, "The internet is not an essential service and that it is often used to spread misinformation and incite violence. It will be banned"

The Maratha reservation issue has seen several incidents of violence in the past few days.

In Beed, District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde on Monday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometre radius area in the wake of the violent incidents over the Maratha reservation in the district. The prohibitory orders have been issued from the District headquarters and all taluka Headquarters in the district.

The decision has been taken by the authorities after several incidents of violence took place in Beed city on Monday.

A group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday.

The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

On Monday, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was also set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors. (ANI)

