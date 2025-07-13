Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported two new cases of COVID-19, both from Mumbai, the state public health department said.

With this, the total number of infections recorded since January has reached 2,626.

The health department said it has conducted 36,034 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,541 patients have recovered to date.

No death has been reported since July 6.

As many as 41 patients have succumbed to the infection since the beginning of the year, of which 40 were suffering from comorbidities.

Mumbai alone has reported 1,045 cases, including 551 in June and 53 in July, so far this year.

