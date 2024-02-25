New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): To enhance cooperation and synergy with the industry, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised a DRDO-Industry Meet on February 25 during the Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024 at Pune.

The meet was intended to apprise and update industries, especially the MSMEs & start-ups about various industry-friendly initiatives and policies of DRDO as well asaddress the concerns of the industry, an official statement from the ministry of Defence said.

During the meet, DRDO handed over 23 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) to 22 industries in presence of Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamatand other dignitaries. The technologies transferred cover the domains of electronics, laser technology, armaments, life sciences, materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics, it said.

These include Manufacturing of Carbon/Carbon Aircraft brakes for LCA Tejas, 100 m Infantry Foot Bridge Floating, 40 mm High Explosive Anti-Personnel (HEAP) Grenade for UBGL, Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for MBT Arjun Mk - 1A, Expendable Mobile Shelter Solar Heated Shelter, NMR-Supercapacitor, Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF (WHHTI) and High Pressure Water Mist Fire Suppression System (HP WMFSS).

The products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence, the release stated.

"The DRDO handed over SAMAR (System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating) assessment certificates to nine Industry Partners. SAMAR is a benchmark to measure the competency of defence manufacturing enterprises. A brief and overview on SAMAR was also provided during the function," the official release further said.

Addressing Industry partners, Kamat iterated DRDO's commitment to provide all technology support towards the development of Indian defence industries for realisation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector. He further stressed that the industries are invaluable partners and it is an apt time for an Indian industry to take advantage of the latest initiatives and policies of the Government and make the country a hub of defence manufacturing," the release said.

The release also said that an open house session during the meet was also organised which provided an opportunity to industries to express their challenges, expectations and the kind of support needed so that framework may be refined to further ease of doing business and facilitate industry.

The Industry was also briefed about the latest policies and procedures through which DRDO is supporting industries. Some of the policies discussed include Transfer of Technologies, Test & Evaluation support, Technological and scientific support, R&D funding to industry under TDF and Free use of DRDO patents by industry and SAMAR scheme, the release said. (ANI)

