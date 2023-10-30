Beed (Maharashtra) [India, October 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Beed city on Monday.

The group of protestors also set the residences of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and the state's former minister Jay Kshirsagar on fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this day, NCP MLA Prakash Solanke's residence in Maharashtra's Beed was also set on fire by a group of pro-Maratha reservation protestors.

Solanke said that he and his family were safe adding that there was a huge loss of property due to fire.

"I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire," Solanke said.

This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast from October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction."

He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of the Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement.

"Those who are involved in violence should also keep in mind that it also harms the Maratha society and their families will also suffer due to it," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Maharashtra sub-committee was held today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. After the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde said that the government has formed an advisory board under the leadership of various retired Judges to look into the matter.

Manoj Jarange Patil, who works as a coordinator for the Maratha Morcha, is on a hunger strike unto death demanding reservation for the Maratha community. (ANI)

