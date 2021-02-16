Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Thane district court in Maharashtra has denied pre-arrest bail to the in-laws of a woman advocate who was found hanging at her house in Diva in July, 2020.

The order passed by additional sessions court judge Shailendra Tambe on February 9 was made available on February 15.

The accused in-laws were booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police in Mumbra in Thane district.

The deceased Kalpana Yadav was found hanging by her husband Pravinkumar Yadav in the bedroom of their house on July 20, the prosecution said.

Pravinkumar Yadav, who is an accused in the case, was already released on bail.

The deceased woman was a member of the Bar Council of Maharashtraand Goa and a practising lawyer, the court was told.

The prosecution also told the court that Pravinkumar and his parents were pressuring Kalpana to bring money from her parents.

The defence told the court that custodial interrogation of the in-laws was not needed in this case.

However, the prosecution told the court that the investigation was defective.

It said the injury marks on the neck of the victim suggested struggle before her death.

The sessions court judge noted in his order that the pre-arrest bail cannot be granted to the accused in-laws at this juncture taking into consideration various facts presented before the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)