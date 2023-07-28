Mumbai, July 28: Following incessant rains in Mumbai during the last few days, potholes on roads have become a major concern for people. The visuals are from Mumbai's Santa Cruz area where pothole-ridden roads pose a threat to the safety of commuters. Earlier, amid continuous rainfall, which has led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall and occasional gusty winds in Mumbai for today, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

“Today’s Weather forecast @ 0800 hrs: Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely,” said a BMC official. Mumbai Rains Today: Incessant Rainfall Disrupts Normal Life, Schools and Colleges Shut, Exams Postponed as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Extremely Heavy Downpour (Watch Videos).

Pothole-Riddled Roads Become Threat to Safety of Commuters

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Amid heavy rainfall, pothole-ridden roads in Mumbai's Santacruz area pose a threat to the safety of commuters. pic.twitter.com/OJlTwsmkFX — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

According to BMC “Today’s High Tide: 0808 hrs – 3.46 mtr 1908 hrs – 3.20 mtr. Low tide:1350 hrs -2.52 mtr. Next Day- (29.07.2023) 0203 hrs – 1.15 mtr.” Meanwhile, Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai, started overflowing last night at 10.52 pm, said a BMC official.

According to BMC officials rainfall recorded in 24 hours from Palghar district for July 28 (from yesterday 8 am to today 8 am), “ Vasai: 138 mm, Jawhar: 336.33 mm, Vikramgad: 221 mm, Mokhada: 234.75 mm, Wada: 129.25 mm, Dahanu: 224.8 mm, Palghar: 116.3 mm, and Talasari: 80.50 mm. Meanwhile, The Total rainfall recorded is 1480.9 mm, and the average rainfall recorded is 185.1 mm.” Mumbai Rains Today Photos and Videos: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging and Traffic Jams in Several Areas As IMD Issues Orange Alert for July 27; Netizens Share Pictures and Clips of #MumbaiRains.

According to BMC officials, “Avg Rainfall details from 27.07.2023 0800hrs to 28.07.2023 0800hrs was recorded CT: 100.82 mm, ES: 94.79 mm WS: 129.12 mm.” Also last week, following incessant rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai. At least 26 people died after being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force.

