Heavy downpour in Mumbai has led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. Since the last few days, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday, July 27, thereby predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. As heavy rainfall continues to lash the maximum city, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as heavy rainfall continues to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. Mumbai Rains: Orange Alert for City, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts on July 27.

Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging in the Sion Circle

Severe Traffic Jam on Western Express Highway

We Agree

Repeat of 26th July in Mumbai Again?

Situation at Andheri West

New Record for Santacruz IMD

The Victoria in the Mumbai Rains

Jogeshwari-Goregaon Flyover Stretch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)