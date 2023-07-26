Heavy downpour in Mumbai has led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. Since the last few days, Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts for Thursday, July 27, thereby predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. As heavy rainfall continues to lash the maximum city, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of #MumbaiRains as heavy rainfall continues to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls in the city. Mumbai Rains: Orange Alert for City, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts on July 27.

Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging in the Sion Circle

#WATCH | Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in the Sion Circle area of Mumbai 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for the city for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HSJqFFN0Yr — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Severe Traffic Jam on Western Express Highway

#MumbaiRains The #WesternExpressHighway in Mumbai on Wednesday experienced a severe traffic jam in both the North and Southbound directions at Vile Parle, opposite the airport. The congestion was a result of heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/TAPEgr86bR — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) July 26, 2023

We Agree

Mumbai rains are always bonkers on 26 July — Ira (@irationalised) July 26, 2023

Repeat of 26th July in Mumbai Again?

No, not here to create panic. But it was the same 18 years ago. Rains started around noon, and then what happened remains a history. It looks just a lite version of that day!#MumbaiRains #26July — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) July 26, 2023

Situation at Andheri West

New Record for Santacruz IMD

New Record for Santacruz IMD#Santacruz IMD recorded 79mm #Rainfall between 8:30am - 5:30pm With this its July 2023 total now stands at 1513mm beating the previous July record of 1502.6mm from July 2020#Colaba 103mm btwn 8:30am-5:30pm today#Mumbairains #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/yZU56Xp8Ws — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) July 26, 2023

The Victoria in the Mumbai Rains

The Victoria in the Mumbai Rains Shot for @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/LhcpBls2hk — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) July 26, 2023

Jogeshwari-Goregaon Flyover Stretch

Mad rains in Bombay #26July #MumbaiRains This is the Jogeshwari-Goregaon flyover stretch ☔️ pic.twitter.com/eJdDcMu399 — Aayushi Soni (@kickasschic_) July 26, 2023

