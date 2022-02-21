Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the active COVID caseload in the state stands at 16,422, of which 1,511 are in Mumbai.

During the last 24 hours, 3,375 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 76,94,439.

Six people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Till date, a total of 4,456 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state. (ANI)

