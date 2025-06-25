Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 30 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three deaths, including one in Satara and two in Nagpur, the state health department said.

Since January 1, the state has logged 2,425 cases of the infection and 36 fatalities caused by coronavirus, said officials.

Of the new cases, eight are from Mumbai, three from the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, two each from areas under the civic bodies of Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali, eight from Pune, five from Nagpur and one each from Kolhapur and Sangli, said an official statement.

It said that 35 of the 36 persons who succumbed to the viral infection since the beginning of this year had comorbidities (medical conditions that coexist alongside a primary diagnosis).

The department has conducted 27,394 COVID-19 tests across the state so far this year, while 2,166 patients have recovered to date, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 973 cases, including 532 in June, since January 1.

