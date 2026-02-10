India's AI Push Gets a New Business Engine: Makunai Global Launches Maglo, an AI-Powered CRM Built for Modern Businesses

New Delhi [India], February 10: As artificial intelligence becomes central to modern business operations, companies are increasingly seeking tools that are not only powerful, but also practical, scalable, and built for real-world challenges. Addressing this growing demand, Makunai Global has introduced Maglo, an AI-powered CRM platform developed in India with global-grade technology, designed to help businesses streamline sales, marketing, and customer engagement from a single intelligent system.

A New-Age CRM Built for Today's Business Reality

Traditional CRM systems often become complex, fragmented, and difficult to manage as companies scale. Multiple tools, scattered customer data, and manual follow-ups can slow down growth and impact customer experience. Makunai Global's Maglo addresses these pain points by combining lead management, communication channels, automation, and analytics into one unified platform.

Built on advanced AI frameworks, Maglo is designed to help teams identify high-potential leads, automate repetitive tasks, and deliver personalized customer interactions at scale. The result is a CRM system that not only manages contacts, but actively drives revenue and productivity.

AI That Works Where It Matters Most

Unlike conventional CRM tools that rely heavily on manual inputs, Maglo integrates AI at the core of its architecture. The platform offers predictive lead scoring, automated workflows, real-time analytics, and intelligent engagement recommendations. This allows businesses to focus on prospects most likely to convert, reduce response times, and improve overall sales efficiency.

From capturing leads across multiple channels to tracking conversations and forecasting sales outcomes, Maglo provides a comprehensive view of the customer journey. This data-driven approach empowers decision-makers with actionable insights rather than just static reports.

One Console, Multiple Growth Engines

Makunai Global has built Maglo as part of a broader AI-driven SaaS ecosystem. Instead of using separate tools for CRM, marketing automation, conversational AI, and voice solutions, businesses can access these capabilities within a single console. This integrated structure reduces operational complexity and ensures seamless data flow across departments.

For companies, this means fewer software subscriptions, lower operational overhead, and a more consistent customer experience across every touchpoint.

Built in India, Designed for the World

Makunai Global represents a new wave of Indian SaaS companies building products that meet global technology standards while remaining accessible to businesses across markets. By combining advanced AI capabilities with a user-friendly interface, Maglo aims to bridge the gap between complex enterprise CRMs and the practical needs of growing companies.

The platform is designed to serve a wide spectrum of industries--including ed-tech, healthcare, real estate, retail, hospitality, and financial services--making it a versatile solution for both startups and established enterprises.

A Platform Focused on Measurable Outcomes

At its core, Maglo is built around one key objective: delivering measurable business outcomes. Whether it is increasing lead conversion rates, improving response times, or optimizing marketing campaigns, the platform focuses on actionable metrics that directly impact growth.

By automating routine processes and providing predictive insights, Maglo allows teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time building meaningful customer relationships.

The Road Ahead

With businesses across India and beyond rapidly embracing AI-driven operations, the demand for intelligent, integrated CRM platforms is expected to grow significantly. Makunai Global's Maglo positions itself at the intersection of this shift--offering a made-in-India solution with global capabilities, built to support the next generation of customer-centric organizations.

As companies move toward automation, personalization, and data-driven decision-making, platforms like Maglo are set to become essential tools for sustainable growth in the digital economy.

