New Delhi [India], February 10: Stovekraft Ltd., the kitchen and home appliances company behind the well-known Pigeon brand, rolled out its "India's Choice Sale 2026" campaign with a hyperlocal, influencer-led retail activation across India.

The campaign focused on regional cooking habits, local consumer preferences, and store-level engagement rather than a single national execution. Activations were spread across a mix of metro, tier-2, and tier-3 markets, including Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Patna, Bengaluru, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, and Guwahati.

The influencer activation included over 160 creators from regions such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and other parts of the country. The creator mix spanned vloggers, moms, and lifestyle influencers, selected for their local relevance and household-focused content.

As part of the campaign, influencers visited Stovekraft's general trade stores and Pigeon Exclusive Outlets in their respective markets and created informative, enthusiastic Instagram content highlighting the ongoing Pigeon offer. The content focused on in-store walkthroughs and product demonstrations, informing viewers about curated kitchen appliance combos priced at ₹2,026, a price point linked to the year 2026.

Product combinations were tailored by region. South India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra markets featured outer lid cooker-based bundles. Northern markets featured inner lid cookers and tawa combinations. The company also introduced combos featuring its new Idiyappam Maker in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while select tier-2 and rural markets were targeted with infrared products and its value cooktop range, reflecting everyday cooking needs and local preferences. Induction-led combos were available across markets, addressing both first-time users and upgrade buyers.

The campaign was amplified primarily on Instagram, using regional languages and vernacular cues to align with local cooking styles and consumer behaviour. The campaign is currently live across participating general trade stores.

