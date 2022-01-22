Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 48,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Friday.

As many as 42,391 recoveries were reported during the same period of time.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2022-23 Will Aim to Recover COVID-19 Triggered Economic Crisis, Says Manish Sisodia.

The active number of cases in the state are at 2,64,388.

Till date, a total of 2,343 patients were infected with Omicron Variant of the coronavirus in the state.

Also Read | Man From Anantnag District Arrested For 'Scandalous Online Campaign' Against Kashmiri Students.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,47,254 new COVID cases on Friday and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country has so far registered 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. There is an increase of 4.36 per cent in its cases since Thursday as per the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)