Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,318 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 1,59,133.

The State Health Department said in a bulletin that 167 deaths were reported today.

"Out of these 167 deaths- 86 occurred in the last 48 hrs and rest 81 are from the previous period," the bulletin said.

The total count of cases stands at 67,600. With 4430 patients discharged today, the number of such patients has gone up to 84,245.

Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that Mumbai recorded 1,460 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 73,747. The death toll has gone up to 4,282 with 41 deaths reported today.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 27,134. (ANI)

