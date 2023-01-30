Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): The annual firepower demonstration and training exercise of the Regiment of Artillery was conducted by the School of Artillery at Maharashtra's Devlali on Sunday.

The training exercise TOPCHI was conducted by the School of Artillery at Devlali Field Firing Ranges in Nashik's Devlali.

The event was conducted under the stewardship of Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Colonel Commandant Regiment of Artillery.

This year's exercise showcased the integrated employment of firepower and surveillance assets to include guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets, as per the press note.

"In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the highlight of the exercise was display and firing by indigenously manufactured Artillery equipment viz K-9 Vajra, Dhanush, Indian Field Gun (IFG) / Light Field Gun (LFG) System and Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers," reads the press release.

Student officers of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command and Staff College, and civil administration officers witnessed the event.

"Exercise TOPCHI is a testimony to the professionalism of the Gunners and the integrated surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Indian Army," further reads the press release. (ANI)

