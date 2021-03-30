Mumbai, Mar 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27,918 fresh coronavirus positive cases, two days after recording the highest 40,414 infections in a day, taking the tally to 27,73,436, the state Health department said.

With 139 patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection, the toll in the state mounted to 54,422, it said.

The dip in cases is ostensibly due to fewer number of tests (1,29,876) being conducted on Tuesday against 1,36,848 samples tested the day earlier.

Till Sunday, the state had been ramping up the number of daily tests, resulting into more cases getting detected.

On Sunday, the state had conducted 1,65,591 tests.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 4,760 new cases, taking the tally to 4,09,374, while ten fatalities pushed the toll to 11,675, the department said.

A total of 23,820 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 23,77,127, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,40,542 active cases.

Of the 139 deaths, 72 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours whereas 45 patients had died in the last week. The remaining 22 deaths had occurred before the last week, the department said.

Thane city neighbouring Mumbai reported 926 new infections while Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation added 943 cases during the day, a Health official said.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,287 and 1,785 new cases, respectively. Rest of Pune district reported 1,210 cases, indicating a surge in rural parts, he said.

The tally of cases in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas has reached 2,72,716, while the number of infections in Pimpri Chinchwad civic area stood at 1,33,460. The number of cases in rest Pune district is 1,21,533, he said.

Nashik city recorded 1,723 fresh cases in the day, taking its caseload to 1,14,068. Nashik district saw 729 infections, taking the total to 53,540, as per the department.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,020 new cases while 683 infections were detected in Nanded city.

Yavatmal and Washim districts reported 249 and 257 cases, respectively, during the day.

After a long gap, Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 766 and 442 new cases, respectively.

The region had been reporting cases in four-digits for the last couple of weeks.

With 1,29,876 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,96,25,065, the department said.

Currently, 16,56,697 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 17,649 others are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,73,436, new cases: 27,918, death toll: 54,422, discharged: 23,77,127, active cases: 3,40,542, people tested so far: 1,96,25,065.

