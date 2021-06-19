Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,912 fresh COVID-19 cases and 257 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,63,420 and the toll to 1,17,356, the state Health department said.

Earlier on March 8, the state had recorded 8,744 cases, it said.

Of the 257 deaths, 193 had occurred in the last 48 hours while 64 in the last week. Another 425 fatalities were added to the state's cumulative toll as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise, which increased the overall count by 682 compared to the previous day.

With 10,373 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra reached 57,10,356, leaving the state with 1,32,597 active cases, the department said.

The case recovery rate of Maharashtra now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent.

With 2,34,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,93,12,920, as per the department.

A total of 8,06,506 people are currently in home quarantine in the state while 4,695 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai city added 676 cases and 13 fatalities, taking its caseload to 7,19,266 and the fatality count to 15,279.

The Mumbai division, comprising neighbouring satellite towns, reported 1,708 fresh COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally to 15,73,223 and the toll to 31,216, the health department report said.

Palghar district reported 32 deaths, it said.

The Nashik division reported 878 new cases and 25 deaths of which 16 were from rural parts of Ahmednagar.

Pune division reported 2,523 cases and 66 deaths of which 23 were from Satara alone, the report said.

Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 2,705 and out of the 59 fatalities, 17 were reported from rural parts of Sangli and 13 from Ratnagiri, it said.

Aurangabad division added 289 new cases and seven deaths while Latur division recorded 375 cases in the day and nine deaths.

A total of 231 cases and six deaths were reported in the Akola division. The Nagpur division added 203 cases and four fatalities, the report said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally: Positive 59,63,420, deaths 1,17,356, recoveries 57,10,356, active cases 1,32,597, total tests 3,93,12,902, tests today 2,34,379.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)