Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] February 23 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from March 3 to March 26 in Mumbai. The State Budget will be presented in both the Houses of the Legislature on March 10.

The Advisory Committee on Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Business met at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the Speaker of the Legislative Council, Ram Shinde, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Adv. Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan, Shambhuraj Desai, MLAs Prasad Lad, Praveen Darekar, Adv. Anil Parab, Hemant Patil, Shrikant Bhartiya, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jitendra Awhad, Dr. Nitin Raut, Randhir Savarkar, Amin Patel, Legislative Secretary (1) Jitendra Bhole, Secretary (2) Vilas Athawale along with officials of the concerned departments were present. Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe participated through video conferencing.

During the Budget Session, the Legislative Assembly will continue its work on March 8, which is a public holiday. It was decided in this meeting to declare a holiday on 13 March 2025 on the occasion of Holi.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis highlighted the state government's ambitious housing project.

He said, "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the Maharashtra state government is working to provide homes to 15.1 lakh families... We are investing Rs70,000 crore for this purpose, and with the addition of solar energy, this investment will gradually rise to around Rs1 lakh crore."Fadnavis lauded the Rural Development Department's contribution, noting, "The work done by the Rural Development Department in such a good way is commendable. I congratulate the Rural Development Minister, Shri Jaykumar Gore ji, our team from the District Council, the district officers, and all the various departments for their efforts."

The Maharashtra CM expressed appreciation for the efforts put into the project but reminded attendees that the work was ongoing.

"Your work has just begun; it is not yet complete," Fadnavis stated. He explained that after the disbursement of the first instalment of funds, it was essential to ensure that the "work has been done" as per the set guidelines, with "geo-tagging" and proper certification before proceeding to the second instalment. (ANI)

