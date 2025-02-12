Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra forest department has decided to take the help of central probe agencies, including the ED, to tackle tiger poaching following links of such an incident in Chandrapur having been traced to Shillong, an official said.

The decision has been taken as there have also been incidents of smuggling of the feline body parts to Myanmar and other countries, he said.

Last month, a tiger was found dead along with weapons used for poaching and wearable accessories under Rajura forest range in Chandrapur.

A special investigation team (SIT) has arrested several persons in the tiger poaching case, including one who was apprehended from Shillong in Meghalaya.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), a central government agency, issued a "red alert" on February 1 to the field directors of tiger reserves across the country, urging them to intensify patrolling to prevent poaching of big cats.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday held a meeting here with authorities concerned to discuss the alleged involvement of Bahelia gang in the tiger poaching case reported in Rajura.

He said the persons arrested in the tiger poaching case should be thoroughly interrogated.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Wildlife Conservator Vivek Khandekar, who attended the meeting, said, "The SIT set up for the probe into the tiger poaching case in Rajura forest range found its smuggling links extending to Shillong. Our experience shows that the skin of big cats and their body parts are sometimes smuggled across the border to Myanmar, China and other countries."

"Therefore, it was decided to increase the involvement of special probe agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate, in such cases," he said.

Khandekar said since their jurisdiction is limited, they share intelligence and other essential information with central agencies which can coordinate with international bodies to track and apprehend the persons involved.

"It has also been decided to enhance electronic surveillance near forest areas, as suspects frequently change their devices and SIM cards," he said.

During the meeting, minister Naik said bank accounts of the persons arrested in the poaching case and related individuals should also be checked.

"Assistance from other relevant departments should be taken for the investigation," he said.

Along with strict action, modern technologies should be deployed to prevent tiger poaching. Special teams should be formed in other areas, similar to the one in Melghat. A proposal to form such teams should be sent to the government urgently, Naik said.

"The network of such poaching gangs must be dismantled. To achieve this, patrolling should be increased, CCTV cameras should be installed along the tiger movement routes, an informant network should be developed, suspects should be monitored closely and necessary equipment should be made available immediately," he said.

The forest minister also urged the involvement of local communities, who could play a crucial role in preventing tiger poaching.

"They should be provided with the necessary training and actively involved in increased patrolling. Cooperation from other departments should also be sought to support this effort," he said.

According to the forest department's data, 12 tigers died in various incidents across the state between December 30, 2024 and January 22, 2025.

Five tigers died due to injuries sustained during conflicts between themselves, illnesses and other natural causes.

Four big cats died after getting electrocuted by wires set up for other animals or due to vehicle collisions.

In three cases, the deaths were attributed to poaching. Nine persons have been arrested in connection with these poaching incidents, according to the data.

The tiger population in Maharashtra has steadily increased over the years.

In 2006, the state had 103 tigers, and the number rose to 169 by 2010, 190 in 2014 and 312 in 2018.

The 2022 tiger census recorded a total of 444 tigers.

