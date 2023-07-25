Palghar, Jul 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old tribal woman was allegedly repeatedly raped by her employer in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered against the accused who is a farm owner, an official from Dahanu police station said.

As per the complaint, the woman worked in the accused man's farm since 2021 and he allegedly repeatedly raped her over a period of three years and threatened her, he said.

The police have launched a manhunt for the absconding accused and further probe is underway, the official said.

